Doncaster Rovers: Andy Butler pleased with composure as Rovers close in on play-off place

Andy Butler feels Doncaster Rovers have proven they can show calm and composure after moving to the cusp of the League One play-offs.

Rovers responded to consecutive defeats over the Easter weekend with a hard earned draw at Oxford United which left them needing a win to secure sixth spot.

After looking somewhat nervy in those two previous games, Rovers seemed much more confident as they battled back for a point.

"We've got experienced players here and experience counts in these situations," Butler said.

"I think you could see that no one really got rattled, even when we were 2-1 down. We stuck to our task.

"I think we had a bit of calmness about us.

"I say after every game that win or loss we don't get too happy or too beat up about it.

"We're sixth place for a reason - we're a good side.

"Some days it does not happen but that is probably why we're sixth and not second, that consistency.

"But we have a squad that is young and ready to go on."

Rovers could see their play-off place secured as early as Tuesday night when rivals Peterborough United visit automatic promotion chasing Portsmouth.

Anything less than a victory for Peterborough will hand sixth spot to Rovers - who have a four point lead and a superior goal difference.

Butler says he will have no concerns if Rovers are forced to chase the win against Coventry City on Saturday to secure the final spot.

"We know we've done our part and it's up to whoever is chasing us now to catch up," he said.

"It's over to them. Two teams vying for three points.

"If they take it to the last game of the season we're more than confident we'll get the job done."

Butler does not intend to nervously sit in front of the TV awaiting news of the scoreline from Fratton Park on Tuesday night but admits he will be checking in on Peterborough's fortunes.

"Tuesday night, I'll be coaching until about half 7," he said.

"I'm sure I'll keep an eye out for it - I'd be daft not to.

"But it's over to them two.

"Portsmouth need the three points because they can still go up automatically.

"And Peterborough need the three points.

"Let's see what happens. If it doesn't go well for us we've got Saturday to beat Coventry."