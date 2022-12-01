Winger Molyneux has yet to open his goalscoring account for Rovers but has featured regularly since joining the club this summer, with 20 appearances chalked up.

The 24-year-old’s performances have improved in recent weeks and he was one of few bright sparks in the 3-0 defeat to Colchester United last time out before being replaced at half time due to injury.

Molyneux suffered minor medial collateral ligament damage.

Doncaster Rovers ace Luke Molyneux has been ruled out of Friday's clash against Walsall.

His replacement Aidan Barlow also sustained a knee injury, but with worse consequences.

Discussing team news ahead of Friday’s visit of Walsall, Doncaster boss Danny Schofield said: “We are pretty good to go, albeit Luke Molyneux and Aidan Barlow are still on the road to recovery.

"Initially we felt Aidan would be six weeks. It’s probably looking somewhere like seven to eight.

"Luke Molyneux is significantly less. We are hoping around ten days before we can get him back on the training pitch. He’s working now but just straight-line running, nothing too intense.”

It was thought Molyneux was injured during a coming together with a Colchester player, but video replays showed he was unchallenged.

Schofield said: "At first Luke was more concerned than the physio (Michael McBride) but once he had it scanned and cleared up I think it was good news for everyone.

"It’s something he’s struggled with previously, but it wasn’t as bad as before. There wasn’t as much damage there.”

A 13-day break has allowed several Doncaster players to return to match fitness, including key pair Joseph Olowu and Tommy Rowe.

Striker Reo Griffiths is also available for selection again, having overcome his latest injury setback.

Centre-back Olowu had only recently returned from a groin injury when he fractured his cheekbone and eye socket during an accidental collision with teammate James Maxwell at Rochdale.

Meanwhile, club captain Rowe, who offers versatility in midfield and can also play at left-back, has been missing since mid-September due to a hamstring injury.

Schofield revealed the 34-year-old, who completed a Masters degree in football administration earlier this year, had been taking notes during team meetings early in his tenure as part of his commitment to improve his game.

“He’s always learning and developing,” said Schofield.