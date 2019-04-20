Doncaster Rovers: Accrington Stanley game is ‘must win’ after Sunderland defeat 

Grant McCann has labelled Tuesday's clash with Accrington Stanley as 'must win' for Doncaster Rovers after they were beaten at Sunderland.

First half goals from Lewis Morgan and Charlie Wyke condemned Rovers to a 2-0 defeat at the Stadium of Light on Good Friday.

And while their rivals for the final play-off berth Peterborough United were held to a draw earlier in the day, McCann says the pressure is on Rovers to bounce back quickly with a win.

"We have to respond," McCann said.

"We have to go and respond on Tuesday, it is a game we have to go and win now.

"There is no point hiding behind the bush, we have to go and win it.

"The boys will be prepared right and ready to go and try to do just that."

Peterborough conceded a 95th minute equaliser at Fleetwood, ensuring sixth-placed Rovers kept a four-point cushion despite their defeat.

But, despite feeling his side remain in a strong position, McCann warned it can erode away quickly.

"I think we are but there's a lot of football to be played," he said.

"But by next Saturday night we'll only have one game left.

"It comes quickly so we've got to be right for it."

With Rovers kicking off at tea time, the Peterborough result was finalised before they took to the pitch at the Stadium of Light.

But McCann says his players were not interested in events elsewhere.

"I don't think they were too bothered," McCann said.

"While that game was going on they we warming up. When they came in we were ready to play.

"I don't think anyone was too much interested in it.

"We were just focused on trying to get the job done ourselves. We haven't done that but we move on to Tuesday."