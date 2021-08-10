Doncaster Rovers: A smattering of progress and the bonus of a shootout win as Wellens' men advance in Carabao Cup

Pontus Dahlberg was Rovers' hero in the shootout against Walsall.

After a very disjointed and disappointing performance in the opening game of the season, what Rovers really needed more than anything else were signs of improvement and progress.

The victory itself was a bonus. Coming by the way of a penalty shootout added some much needed drama to what had been a drab affair.

Taking away the worries of injury concerns and a possible new case of Covid-19, there were some small hints that Rovers are heading in the right direction.

They controlled the game for a period in the first half and then dominated after the break, moving the ball around well to nullify the opposition and camp themselves in the Walsall half.

It ensured there were very few of the nerves that worried so much during Saturday’s defeat to AFC Wimbledon. This time the back four looked solid out of possession and composed in it.

The full backs pushed high up the pitch once more, harking back to the positive days of pre-season. And they were a real threat, particularly Kyle Knoyle who gave his marker a torrid time, particularly after the break.

What will remain a concern is the genuine lack of threat shown by Rovers. Richie Wellens admitted afterwards that if the game had continued all night, his side would not have scored.

In the first half, operating in a 4-2-3-1 system, Omar Bogle was isolated and did little to bring himself into the game.

After the break was better, with other players pushed higher up the pitch and Bogle himself getting involved more.

But there was little to trouble Walsall keeper Carl Rushworth barring a spectacular overhead kick from Aidan Barlow that would have seen him open his Rovers account in the best possible fashion.

Chances were few and far between, which was all the more disappointing because Rovers pushed down the flanks through the full backs so well.

Wellens wants control of games through patterns of play and strong relationships across the pitch. He got some of that, and that is where the real positives of the night arose from.

He wants plenty of threat too, which he did not get. And with long term injuries across the front line, he will hope his makeshift attack begin to show progress soon too.

The sight of AJ Greaves flying into an unnecessary and reckless challenge was not what anyone concerned with Rovers wanted to see - particularly with them so short on the number of bodies.

A player who has so much work to do to prove to the manager he has a long term future at the club did not do his case much good with a deserved red card for his foul on Jack Earing.

But he was spared from marring the evening by the events which took place after the final whistle when Pontus Dahlberg further endeared himself to the Rovers faithful who have quickly taken a shine to the big Swede.

Three penalty saves saw him win his personal battle against Rushworth in the shootout, while impressive spot kicks from defenders Knoyle and Tom Anderson took Rovers through 4-3 after seven penalties apiece.

Whether another game later this month is what they needed is up for debate however.

