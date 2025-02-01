Doncaster Rovers 2 MK Dons 1 - Winning streak continues as gap to leaders Walsall trimmed

Rob Street celebrates what was the winner for Rovers.

First things first, it's worth noting that this was a great advert for League Two football.

It was two teams playing attractive brands of football in their own way, with some of the division's best players on display. It should serve as a huge fillip for Grant McCann and his players that they came out on top to extend their winning sequence in the league to four matches as they continue to hunt down a Walsall side that appears to be flagging in the title race.

As was to be expected, MK Dons set about hogging possession from the get-go. Despite their dominance of the ball it barely translated into anything tangible. The best they could muster was a fierce but pretty routine effort from Scott Hogan that was kept out by the feet of Ted Sharman-Lowe.

Rovers were staying patient as they looked to pounce, either on the few occasions they enjoyed prolonged spells of the ball or when the visitors made unforced errors.

Joe Ironside celebrates his opener

Midway through the first half there was one stat that probably summed up MK Dons' problems. Their goalkeeper Tom McGill had registered more touches of the ball than all of the Doncaster team and all but one of his teammates.

Sooner or later that kind of tactic, being overly reliant on playing out from the back, is going to backfire. And so it was in the 31st minute; McGill's poor pass was played straight to Joe Ironside who took a touch to compose himself before firing into the bottom-left corner.

The lead could have been doubled inside the first minute of the restart only for Jamie Sterry to place a shot the wrong side of the post from inside the box.

That would prove costly when Hogan leathered home inside the area just before the hour mark after the Dons got in down Rovers' left-hand side. Patrick Kelly then drew a magnificent save from McGill as the hosts looked to wrestle back the advantage. They duly did that when Rob Street produced a classy finish after a sumptuous clipped pass from a marauding Jay McGrath run.

Chances came and went to add a third, which only added to the tension among the home fans as the clock ticked down. Thankfully, there would be no late dramas for the hosts with another three vital points banked.

Rovers: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry, Olowu, McGrath, Maxwell, Bailey, Kelly, Crew, Ennis, Ironside, Molyneux

Substitutes: Street (For Ennis, 55); Broadbent (For Crew, 77); Clifton (For Kelly, 77); Sharp (For Ironside, 77); Gibson (For Molyneux, 90).

Subs not used: Lawlor, Anderson.

Player of the match: Patrick Kelly – a tough call as plenty caught the eye. But Kelly gets the nod for a tireless performance full of encouraging moments. Only a wonder save denied him what would have been a deserved goal second half.

Attendance: 6,871.