Doncaster Rovers 1 Sheffield Wednesday 3 RECAP: Owls come from behind to claim bragging rights

Follow updates from the Eco-Power Stadium as Doncaster Rovers face Sheffield Wednesday.

By Paul Goodwin
Friday, 18th February 2022, 7:38 pm
Updated Saturday, 19th February 2022, 4:58 pm
Eco-Power Stadium. Photo by Ben Early/Getty Images

The games continue to come thick and fast for Rovers who now hope to back up their midweek win at Lincoln City with a positive result against the Owls.

If you’re looking for good omens, how about this one? Rovers have beaten Wednesday 1-0 on the last three occasions these sides have met in Doncaster (2014, 2009, 2009)

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Darren Moore speaks about returning to Doncaster Rovers with Sheffield Wednesday

Opposition View: Sheffield Wednesday writer on Darren Moore's progress and popularity among Owls faithful

LIVE: Doncaster Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday

Last updated: Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:57

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:48

MATCH DETAILS

Rovers 1 Sheff Wed 3

GOALS: Gardner (45 pen), Paterson 70, Berahino 80, Bannan 83

Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Younger, Williams, Olowu, Jackson, Gardner, Smith, Rowe (Martin 23), Odubeko (Dodoo 81), Griffiths (Agard 81). Subs: Jones, Clayton, Horton, Hasani.

Sheff Wed: Peacock-Farrell, Brennan (Gibson 71), Storey, Palmer, Hunt, Luongo, Byers, Bannan, Johnson, Sow (Berahino 46), Kamberi (Paterson 46). Subs: Wildsmith, Agbontohoma, Brown, Waldock.

Referee: Craig Hicks

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:57

FULL TIME

It’s all over.

How a game can turn so quickly. Three goals in 13 second half minutes for the Owls.

Rovers grafted hard but the visitors’ extra quality told in the end.

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:54

90 HEATED EXCHANGE

McSheffrey and Sinclair have been involved in an altercation with a disgruntled Rovers fan next to the dugout.

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:46

83 GOAL OWLS

Another break down the left and Bannan this time turns home the cross with a first-time finish.

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:47

80 GOAL OWLS

Berahino turns nicely in the box and fires past Mitchell.

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:40

78 SAVED!

Mitchell dives to the left and keeps Bannan’s kick out with his legs!

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:39

76 PENALTY OWLS

Given for handball against Williams. That looked very harsh.

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:35

72 CLOSE

Martin’s deflected effort from distance forces a full length save from Peacock-Farrell.

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:33

GOAL OWLS

Paterson for the visitors....

His first effort was saved but he reacted quickest to net at the second attempt.

Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 16:30

67 CLOSE AGAIN

Bannan with a shot from distance, just wide.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Sheffield WednesdaySheffieldLincoln CityDarren Moore