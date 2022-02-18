Doncaster Rovers 1 Sheffield Wednesday 3 RECAP: Owls come from behind to claim bragging rights
Follow updates from the Eco-Power Stadium as Doncaster Rovers face Sheffield Wednesday.
The games continue to come thick and fast for Rovers who now hope to back up their midweek win at Lincoln City with a positive result against the Owls.
If you’re looking for good omens, how about this one? Rovers have beaten Wednesday 1-0 on the last three occasions these sides have met in Doncaster (2014, 2009, 2009)
MATCH DETAILS
Rovers 1 Sheff Wed 3
GOALS: Gardner (45 pen), Paterson 70, Berahino 80, Bannan 83
Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Younger, Williams, Olowu, Jackson, Gardner, Smith, Rowe (Martin 23), Odubeko (Dodoo 81), Griffiths (Agard 81). Subs: Jones, Clayton, Horton, Hasani.
Sheff Wed: Peacock-Farrell, Brennan (Gibson 71), Storey, Palmer, Hunt, Luongo, Byers, Bannan, Johnson, Sow (Berahino 46), Kamberi (Paterson 46). Subs: Wildsmith, Agbontohoma, Brown, Waldock.
Referee: Craig Hicks
FULL TIME
It’s all over.
How a game can turn so quickly. Three goals in 13 second half minutes for the Owls.
Rovers grafted hard but the visitors’ extra quality told in the end.
90 HEATED EXCHANGE
McSheffrey and Sinclair have been involved in an altercation with a disgruntled Rovers fan next to the dugout.
83 GOAL OWLS
Another break down the left and Bannan this time turns home the cross with a first-time finish.
80 GOAL OWLS
Berahino turns nicely in the box and fires past Mitchell.
78 SAVED!
Mitchell dives to the left and keeps Bannan’s kick out with his legs!
76 PENALTY OWLS
Given for handball against Williams. That looked very harsh.
Martin’s deflected effort from distance forces a full length save from Peacock-Farrell.
GOAL OWLS
Paterson for the visitors....
His first effort was saved but he reacted quickest to net at the second attempt.
67 CLOSE AGAIN
Bannan with a shot from distance, just wide.