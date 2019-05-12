Doncaster Rovers 1 Charlton Athletic 2: Advantage Addicks heading into second leg

Matty Blair’s late goal threw Doncaster Rovers a lifeline in their League One play-off semi-final with Charlton Athletic.

Blair headed home Mallik Wilks’s cross in the 87th minute to give Grant McCann’s side hope going into Friday’s second leg at The Valley.

Charlton had taken a firm grip on the tie following two first half goals in three minutes from Lyle Taylor and Joe Aribo.

More reaction and analysis to follow.

Rovers: Marosi, Blair, Downing, Butler, Andrew, Whiteman, Kane, Sadlier (May 84), Coppinger (Rowe 46), Wilks, Marquis. Subs not used: Jones, Lewis, Anderson, Crawford, Smith.

Charlton: Phillips, Dijksteel, Bauer, Sarr, Purrington, Bielik, Morgan (Pratley 61), Cullen, Aribo, Parker (Pearce 67), Taylor. Subs not used: Maxwell, Page, Lapslie, Forster-Caskey, Williams.

Referee: Oliver Langford

Attendance: 11,140 (3,688)