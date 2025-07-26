Doncaster Rovers 1 Blackpool 1: Sleepy end to pre-season with low-key draw

Rovers' players celebrate Owen Bailey's equaliser. Picture: Andrew Roe.

Doncaster Rovers played out a low-key 1-1 draw with League One rivals Blackpool as they brought the curtain down on their pre-season schedule.

These fixtures are often a hard sell, especially against a team from the same division, but a decent crowd turned out to watch Rovers in their only home friendly before the big kick-off next weekend. Sadly the first 45 minutes they were 'treated' to was pretty much a non-event, aside from a comical goal conceded by the hosts.

Blackpool didn't so much take the lead, more that they were gifted it when Thimothee Lo-Tutala made a comical error when trying to play a short goal-kick. Under pressure from Ashley Fletcher, Lo-Tutala fumbled the ball into his own net for a mistake he'll not want to watch back in a hurry. Grant McCann and his coaching staff will just be happy that the gaffe came in a pre-season game and not the main event against Exeter City in seven days' time.

Prior to the goal, the game was effectively 25 minutes of nothingness with no genuine scoring chances for either side and misplaced or overhit passes a running theme. Rovers did string a few decent passages of play together but they were low in supply first half against well-drilled opponents who pressed at every opportunity.

McCann opted against any changes at the break, perhaps affording the starters a chance to redeem themselves. They duly did less than seven minutes after the restart when new club captain Owen Bailey bundled home from a corner that the visitors failed to clear.

That gave them a springboard to vastly improve on their first half, but as ever with these matches, a flurry of substitutions affected the flow of the contest. That said, Glenn Middleton - one of many introductions - took his chance to shine with some classy moments down the left flank whilst Ben Close did his stake for a starting place no harm either with a solid showing in his cameo.

Rovers: Lo-Tutala, Sterry (Nixon 72), Grehan (McGrath 62), O'Riordan (Pearson 62), Senior (Maxwell 62), Bailey (Sbarra 73), Broadbent (Close 73), Gotts (Clifton 62), Molyneux (Ajayi 72), Sharp (Hanlan 62), Gibson (Middleton 62)

Subs not used: Lawlor, Oram, Ironside, Westbrooke.