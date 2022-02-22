Doncaster Rovers 0 Accrington Stanley 0: Follow the key moments from the Eco-Power Stadium

Eco-Power Stadium. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

If Rovers lose tonight they would equal their club record run of eight successive home league defeats – set during the notorious 1997/98 season.

Gary McSheffrey’s men remain six points adrift of safety heading into a do-or-die period of the season which will see them play several struggling sides.

That’s been a poor half from Rovers. Far too much hit and hope. No concerted pressure. Griffiths isolated up front. The visitors look much more in sync and sure of themselves. Must do better.

45 Half time: 0-0

37 Decent efforts from Smith and Martin in quick succession. That’s lifted the crowd.

36 Long range effort from Leigh almost spilled by Mitchell.

28 Accrington have had the better of it so far. They look more composed on the ball and they’ve tested the goalkeeper more.

12 Adedoyin drives into the box. Important block by Olowu. From the corner Mitchell denies Bishop and then an acrobatic attempt by Nottingham.

6 Knoyle drills a shot just wide.

5 A couple of early sights of goal for the visitors. Rovers yet to get going.

Match details

Rovers: Mitchell, Knoyle, Younger, Williams, Olowu, Jackson, Gardner, Smith, Rowe, Martin, Griffiths. Subs: Jones, Horton, Clayton, Dodoo, Odubeko, Barlow, Agard.

Accrington: Savin, Rodgers, Rich-Baghuelou, Hamilton, Conneely, Bishop, McConville, Nottingham, Leigh, Clark, Adedoyin. Subs: Isherwood, Pell, Procter, Longelo, Morgan, Lewis.

Referee: Andy Haines

Team news

Tommy Rowe has been passed fit and starts for Rovers. Rowe underwent a late fitness test after suffering a dead leg against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.