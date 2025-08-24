'Doncaster looked leggy' - Darren Moore delivers verdict as his Port Vale team beaten by Rovers

Darren Moore's Port Vale are still searching for their first league win. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Doncaster Rovers' victory over Port Vale saw them get one over on their former manager Darren Moore.

Grant McCann's side sealed a 1-0 success in Burslem with captain Owen Bailey netting his third strike of the season just after the restart. It takes Rovers on to ten points after five games and represents a hugely encouraging start to life back in League One.

As for Vale, they remain winless since their promotion as runners-up to Rovers with just two points on the board so far.

Assessing the defeat to his old club, Moore said: "Today was a great first half, with a lot of impetus and good chances created but it was that final bit of getting that conversion for us, because we needed a goal.

"We thought Doncaster looked leggy. It was their third game in a week having not changed the team much and they looked really, really leggy and on the backfoot. The impetus was with us and with the chances we created first half I thought we should have gone in a goal or even two goals to the good. The two chances they had and the winning goal come from us giving the ball away. Those are the basic facts. It's disappointing coming out of the game not having much to show for it.

"But we demand more and we have to keep going. At the moment it feels any lapse in concentration, we're getting punished for it. But that's the level we've stepped up to."

He added: "We were a whisker away from winning the game today. We need one to go in from the backside or something. It just needs to be an ugly win to get us on track and we have to keep going."

Rovers now turn their attentions to the Carabao Cup, with a second round trip to Accrington Stanley on Tuesday.