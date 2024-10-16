Doncaster junior girls football team search for new recruits for fun sessions
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Doncaster junior girls football club is on the lookout for budding youngsters to take part in weekly sessions.
Dunscroft Warriors JFC, founded in 2000, runs Saturday morning sessions for youngsters aged between three and six.
They are opening the sessions up to new recruits, giving them new skills and promising exciting activities.
The sessions take place from 9-10am each Saturday at Dunscroft Welfare Club. New attendees get their first two sessions free, with the cost then £10 per month.
For more information, either search Dunscroft Warriors JFC on Facebook or email [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.