Doncaster junior girls football team search for new recruits for fun sessions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster junior girls football club is on the lookout for budding youngsters to take part in weekly sessions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunscroft Warriors JFC, founded in 2000, runs Saturday morning sessions for youngsters aged between three and six.

They are opening the sessions up to new recruits, giving them new skills and promising exciting activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions take place from 9-10am each Saturday at Dunscroft Welfare Club. New attendees get their first two sessions free, with the cost then £10 per month.

For more information, either search Dunscroft Warriors JFC on Facebook or email [email protected].