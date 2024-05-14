Doncaster Schools Football Association under-11s have completed a remarkable double - going the whole season unbeaten.

Fresh from winning their respective league title away at Rotherham recently, the team then followed it up with success in the Yorkshire ESFA Cup. They overcame Sheffield in a match played in Huddersfield and ran out convincing 4-2 winners.

It caps a season to remember for the team, who back in September beat off competition from the county’s biggest cities to win the Yorkshire Cup Trophy at Thorp Arch, Leeds United's training ground.

Their overall league and cup record reads: Played 22, won 18, drew 4, lost 0.

They shipped just 11 goals too, scoring a whopping 77 in the process.