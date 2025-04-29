Doncaster junior football team braced for crack at top division after unbeaten season

Branton Juniors

The current Branton Juniors FC under-15 girls team formed in the 23/24 season.

Most of the girls had not played together before, the coaches hadn’t really coached before and the manager had never managed before… what could possibly go wrong?

Well not much as it happens. Thanks to an amazing set of girls backed by incredibly supportive parents and a few very enthusiastic coaches all brought together at one of the most successful and well established junior football clubs in the district - Branton U15 Girls set off on their impressive journey!

Not only were they crowned third division champions in the very competitive Sheffield and Hallamshire Women’s and Girls League on their debut 23-24 season but following another very successful pre-season have gone on to win the second Division - and go unbeaten across 18 games in the 24-25 season.

The team is currently enjoying a break ahead of another pre-season to get ready for the top division.

Club chairman Keith Watkin said: "The club is incredibly proud of the journey the girls have been on in such a short period of time of time.

"Their success is the result of the fantastic dedication of the coaches and in particular Wayne Sutton who has created a superb environment to allow the girls to develop and enjoy their football.

"They fully deserve every bit of their success."