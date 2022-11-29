Club Thorne Colliery had been leading Hatfield Town 4-0 in their Central Midlands League North Division derby clash on Saturday when the incident took place in the final minute of normal time.

The referee was forced to call the match off as tempers flared, with the outcome of the game now up in the air despite the scoreline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Central Midlands League chairman Paul Vallis said: “Someone got a little bit annoyed, went in a little bit too hard and all hell let loose.

"I think several people got sent off. We are going to look at it at our meeting on Monday and see if anybody was responsible for the abandonment.”

He added: "If they are they will be dealt with under the rules of the FA.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tackle from a Hatfield player is believed to have sparked the ugly scenes.

A spokesperson for the club said: “It’s a local derby, every lad knows every other lad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Doncaster football match was abandoned after a tackle sparked a mass brawl.

"They are always enthusiastically played games, shall we say.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evan Fortune-West – the son of former Doncaster Rovers striker Leo – opened the scoring before goals from Callum Nicell, Shay Evans-Booth and Lewis Scorer had seemingly made the points safe for second-placed Club Thorne Colliery.

On whether the result will stand, Mr Vallis said: “It depends on what happens in the committee meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would have thought it will. If it was in the 65th minute it would probably be replayed.”