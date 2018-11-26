Doncaster College and University to host open day for new football academy

Youngsters interested in combining football with their studies can now do exactly that at Doncaster College and University Centre.

Doncaster College Academy of Sport launched a new football academy for this academic year.

It follows the college's successful full time rugby academy in partnership with Doncaster Knights.

Prospective students are invited to a recruitment event next Thursday (6.30-7.30pm) at The Hub on Chappell Drive.

Brett Jones, head of football and a senior UEFA-licensed coach, said: “Providing student athletes with a Higher Education in subjects such as Sports and Exercise Science, Physical Education & Coaching, Business and Engineering, alongside training and playing games both in the BUCS University leagues and showcases games versus professional and international teams, allows our student athletes ample opportunities to showcase their talents.

“Our unique provision provides student athletes with an outstanding pathway into professional careers within their chosen industry, whilst pursuing their football to playing the highest level possible.”

He added: “The Doncaster philosophy develops a style of football both pleasing on the eye and helping to produce technically proficient players with sound game understanding - key tools for players with aspirations to move onto higher levels.

The academy has enjoyed positive results in all of their league fixtures to date.

Academy co-ordinator Becky Fores added: “We have strong links with professional and semi-professional clubs and as a consequence we regularly play our talented players in showcase games,

“Its important players not only show outstanding technique and decision making in these games but demonstrate a willingness to learn and excel in the classroom.”

For more information about the football recruitment event email brett.jones@don.ac.uk.