Doncaster clubs bidding for Montagu Cup glory as draw for historic cup competition is made

The Montagu Cup draw for 2024-25 has been made.

A clutch of Doncaster-based clubs are taking part in this year's Montagu Cup, after the draw was conducted earlier this week.

The historic amateur cup competition, which dates back to 1897, is thought to be the oldest cup competition that is still played at its original venue - Hampden Road in Mexborough.

Balby and Edlington Top Club have entered this year (after Scawthorpe won it a couple of years ago). Denaby Main are also participating this year. You have to go back to 1973-74 for a year with more entries. The preliminary round is scheduled for later this month with the final taking place on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025 at 11am.

Preliminary Round Draw (Ties scheduled for July 28)

