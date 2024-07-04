Doncaster clubs bidding for Montagu Cup glory as draw for historic cup competition is made
The historic amateur cup competition, which dates back to 1897, is thought to be the oldest cup competition that is still played at its original venue - Hampden Road in Mexborough.
Balby and Edlington Top Club have entered this year (after Scawthorpe won it a couple of years ago). Denaby Main are also participating this year. You have to go back to 1973-74 for a year with more entries. The preliminary round is scheduled for later this month with the final taking place on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025 at 11am.
Preliminary Round Draw (Ties scheduled for July 28)
AFP Pewter Pot v Edlington Top Club; Maltby Main JFC v Stannington Village; Mexborough Athletic v Denaby Main; Club Dearne v Little Haven; The Plough v Wombwell Main; Brinsworth DC v Aston Lodge; Wombwell Town Reserves v Westville; AFC Lord Nelson v Butchers Arms; Conisbrough CC v Barnsley Town; Joker Wickersley Youth CC v Balby.
