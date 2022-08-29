Doncaster City begin life with a win in the cup

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The newly formed side beat Jubilee Sports 3-0 on Friday in front of a crowd of 204 at their temporary home ground, The Marra Falcons Stadium, which belongs to Armthorpe Welfare.

All three goals came courtesy of Ryan Evans, who made it a debut to remember with a hat-trick.

Doncaster City are managed by Terry Curran, formerly of Doncaster Rovers, and will begin life in the thirteenth tier of English football.

Action from Doncaster City's first ever competitive fixture. Photo: Steve Pennock

The club’s YouTube channel also listed Dave Twigg as co-manager with Steffan Cairns, the older brother of Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Alex, named captain for their first match.

Jubilee Sports play one league above Doncaster City in Division One of the Sheffield & Hallamshire County Senior Football League, with both sides drawn against each other in the league’s cup competition for teams from levels 11 to 13.

Elsewhere, Rossington Main thrashed Parkgate 6-0 in the FA Vase first qualifying round thanks to four goals from Adam Baskerville, as well as efforts from Henry Tyers and Jordan Buckham.

Rossington’s line-up included Bailey Conway, who is currently training with Doncaster Rovers.

Doncaster City's players celebrate a goal during their victory against Jubilee Sports. Photo: Steve Pennock

Conway made his first appearance of the season last Wednesday as Ben Hunter’s side beat Parkgate 5-1 thanks to a hat-trick this time from Buckham top-scorer Baskerville’s brace.

On the same night their Northern Counties East Division One rivals Armthorpe Welfare let a two-goal lead slip against Selby Town after conceding twice in the final seven minutes.

Armthorpe had led 2-0 thanks to goals from Jamie Austin either side of half time. But Selby halved the deficit after 87 minutes before equalising from a corner in the dying seconds.

In the Central Midlands League Club Thorne Colliery remain second despite being beaten 3-0 at home to Retford United, while AFC Bentley went down 4-2 away to Collingham.