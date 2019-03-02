Doncaster Business Community Cup: Here’s your chance to play at the Keepmoat Stadium

The 2019 DB4C Business Community Cup was officially launched this week – and it will be ‘Friday Night Lights’ at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The charity match – open to business people and leaders in Doncaster - will be played under floodlights at the home of Doncaster Rovers for a second year running.

Former Rovers stars Tim Ryan and Jan Budtz will manage the two 18-strong squads from training, which starts next week, through to matchday on the evening of Friday, May 31.

The event will form part of Club Doncaster Foundation’s month-long Festival of Sport and feature pre-match entertainment from local indie rock and roll band The Outcharms.

Organisers Doncaster Business For The Community (DB4C) would like to hear from people interested in playing but places are limited.

Two places will be reserved for Rovers fans to live their dream of playing on the hallowed turf at the Keepmoat – with a raffle to select the winners.

Trials are being held on Monday night at the Keepmoat Stadium (8pm) ahead of weekly training sessions. Each team will also play a friendly at Rovers’ Cantley Park training ground.

Shaun Lockwood, group head of marketing and communications at Club Doncaster said: “Last year’s Doncaster Business Community Cup was a great success, hosted under the floodlights at Club Doncaster for the first time ever.

“We are delighted to again work in partnership with DB4C and to be able to offer the opportunity for local employers to support community causes by entering players into the match.”

DB4C director and trustee Anthony Temperton said: “Those who sign up will have the opportunity of playing in a competitive match at the stadium, being coached and managed by former football professionals and doing their bit for charity in the local community.”

The cost per player is £250, which includes 12 weeks training, personalised kit, matchday experience and ticket for the DB4C Annual Awards Dinner at match sponsors The Crown Hotel Bawtry.

DB4C is a charitable trust that works exclusively to raise much-needed funds for Doncaster based charities and the local community, which is administered and led by members of the town’s business community.

For more information, or to register your interest, visit www.db4c.org.uk.