Doncaster-born World Cup winner Ron Flowers honoured by Brampton United

John Flowers and Jean Hayes (nee Flowers) at the event at Cortonwood Miners’ Welfare.

Arguably Doncaster’s finest-ever footballer now has another accolade to recognise his incredible career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World Cup winner and three-times Division One champion Ron Flowers famously went to Wolves after being spotted by their South Yorkshire-based scout Mark Crook. Flowers had previously been at Doncaster Rovers but was transformed by Crook after playing for his feeder team. He went down to Molineux and the rest is history.

Crook’s operation was largely ran at Cortonwood Miners’ Welfare in Brampton and the current residents of that ground, Brampton United, wanted to rename their dressing rooms in honour of the local rich footballing history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Flowers family were invited to the grand opening last weekend with Ron’s brother John, also a professional footballer with Stoke City and Doncaster Rovers, in attendance alongside his wife Mary and sister Jean, who still lives in Edlington.

John, a promotion winner with Rovers, said: “The dressing rooms have changed since I was here last! Ron would have thought it was wonderful to have a dressing room named after him. He would have been really pleased.”

Jean added: “He would have been so proud and in his element. It is an honour for us to be here to see it and do this for his memory. Nobody has forgotten him and it’s a proud day for the Flowers family. Ron always said he was from Edlington. He even called his house that! He reminisced a lot about his early days.”

Earlier this year a blue plaque to celebrate Crook’s achievements was added to the building and a book, Feeding The Wolves, is out later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will feature more than 50 interviews including a rare one from Conisbrough’s FA Cup winning hero Alan Sunderland. The Flowers family and descendants of Roy Swinbourne, a lethal goalscorer from Denaby, will also feature in the book.

Author of the book, Ashley Ball, added: “It was an honour to welcome the Flowers family to Brampton. Ron absolutely led the way for Mark’s pioneering set-up and ensured many more players got a chance in professional football. Though Mark found an astonishing 114 players who went on to have professional careers, Ron was the most high profile and successful and quite rightly sits in Wolves’s Hall of Fame.

“Putting together the book has been a real labour or love but very worthwhile too as this incredible untold story of English football history needed to be told before it was too late.”

The book will feature more than 50 interviews and gives a comprehensive account of the pioneering feeder club which allowed many youngsters from South Yorkshire a route into the game with one of the best clubs of that era. It is available to pre-order from Pettits for just £12 until September 30, after which the price rises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can also order online through visiting: https://dondearneschoolfootball.wordpress.com/mark-crooks-wath-wolves/

All profits from the book are heading to Brampton United FC and The Wolves Foundation.