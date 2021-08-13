Doncaster Belles set for FAWNL opener at Burton Albion

Doncaster Belles in pre-season action at Sheffield. Photo: Julian Barker

Andy Butler’s side will be among the favourites for promotion from the fourth tier this season, along with Lincoln City and Peterborough United.

They were second in the table – behind Wolverhampton Wanderers who have since been moved up to the Northern Premier Division – when last season was cancelled due to coronavirus.

Belles warmed up for the new campaign with a 2-0 defeat against Leeds United on Sunday in a memorial match for Julie Chipchase.

Butler said: “First and foremost, we recognise what the game was about and that was Julie Chipchase. It thought it was a good game and represents everything that we want to do and everything that Julie championed at this football club.

“Julie did a lot for women’s football, a lot for the Belles and obviously Leeds as well so it’s good occasion. Hopefully, it’s something we can replicate this every year now.”

He added: “I’m pleased with the performance and the players, but the result is not what we wanted.

“We knew Leeds would be a good outfit and I thought we battled really well. We could have been more clinical in the final third but if you compare that game to when we lost to Stockport it’s been a vast improvement.

“I’ve said to the players that the belief in each other is improving and they’re starting to look more and more like a team.