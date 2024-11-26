Doncaster Belles round-up: Ex-coach set for return as Izzy moves to pastures new
Coates, who was in charge of the Belles between June 2016 and October 2017, brings her England women under-23s to DN4 to face Sweden (Monday, December 2, 7pm).
The Belles have reported that they have accepted an approach from Hull City for Izzy Gigg who has been near ever-present since making her debut in a 4-3 win at Lincoln City on the opening day of the 2022-23 season.
Belles’ next fixture is away to Durham Cestria who are a point ahead of them in the standings.
Meanwhile, Belles are seeking a new front of shirt sponsor for 2025-26 after current sponsors Eco-Power announced that they are scaling down their sponsorship of the Belles, Rovers and also the naming rights of the stadium.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.