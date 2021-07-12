Doncaster Belles re-form development side ahead of 2021/22 season

Doncaster Rovers Belles' RTC is going from strength to strength.

The team will compete in the FAWNL Reserve Section Midlands Division and play an important role in helping youngsters make the step up to Andy Butler’s first team squad.

Belles previously entered a side into the FAWSL Development League but dropped out several years ago.

Their RTC caters for players at U10, U12, U14 and U16 levels.

Belles chief executive Russ Green said: “This is great news for our vision that every young girl who comes into the RTC has the opportunity to stay with us right the way through to the first team if they have the skill and dedication.

“We have a brilliant RTC who are developing players, but if they weren’t ready for our first-team at 16 we were losing them. We want them to be able to continue their development with us.”

Kirsty Cavanagh, head of people and culture at Club Doncaster, said: “We’ve worked really hard with Chantelle Haigh and Amanda Greenslade at the RTC to create this opportunity for the best girls in the area.

“I can’t wait to see the team in action and look forward to seeing the young players getting to mingle with the seniors and continue their development.

"We have worked hard over close season in all areas of youth football within the Club Doncaster group to give all our young players the best possible opportunities in the game.”

Meanwhile, Butler is pleased with the mix of youth and experience in his squad ahead of the new FAWNL Division One Midlands season.

“We’ve some girls who have been here for a few seasons now and know what we’re all about, they’ll push the good young players we’ve got coming through,” he said.

“We’ve got some good players coming through and a few new faces coming into the squad. We’ll have a full quota of players who want to be here and want to do well for Doncaster Belles.

“It’s important they all stick together and push each other through, it’s going to be a long season but it’s going to be an enjoyable one.”