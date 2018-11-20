Doncaster Alliance League: Scawthorpe Athletic fly the flag in Senior Cup

Scawthorpe Athletic continue to fly the flag for the Doncaster Sunday Alliance League in the Sheffield & Hallamshire County FA Senior Cup.

They beat Worksop Borough Blue 6-1 in their fourth round tie.

Sam Corner led the way with a hat trick with Gaz Davies, Shaun Mundy and Dave Colakovic also weighing in for the Doncaster side who remain unbeaten in all competitions this season.

FC Schoolboy also cleared the fourth round hurdle in the Junior Cup after beating Sheffield Sixs by the odd goal in nine.

Rakkam took over top spot Premier Division from long-time leaders Scawthorpe Athletic following their 7-1 win at Carpenters Arms.

Danny Parkes helped lay the foundations for Rakkam’s eighth win in ten starts when notching a hat trick.

Brett Lucas chipped in with a double and Steffan Cairns and Ben Clark also netted. Dan Green claimed the Arms’ consolation.

FC Romarnsley, who were plying their trade in Division Two this time last season, climbed into third spot on the back of their 5-0 win over Atletico Grace.

Durban exchanged places with Atletico after beating visiting Stainforth New Inn 6-3.

Balby Athletic recorded the weeeknd’s biggest win in all four divisions when beating bottom club Upton Wrangbrook 13-0.

FC Cumberland opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Championship after beating third-placed Rosehill Press 3-1.

Bessacarr climbed above Press, who dropped to fourth, following their 4-3 win over third-bottom club Carcroft Village.

FC Independent climbed out of the bottom two thanks to a 5-2 win over Bentley West End S&S. Plough Inn Rovers moved off the foot of the table in style with a 4-0 win over visiting Real Bridge A.

Division One leaders White Hart (Askern) extended their 100 per cent record to eight games with a 5-1 win over second-placed AFC Balby.

FC Ivanhoe beat The Salutation by the odd goal in three in the only other Division One game to be played. Andrew Fairclough and Paul Bradley shared the Sprotbrough club’s goals with Andy McMahon replying for the visitors.

Edlington Welfare closed to within a point of unbeaten Division Two leaders FC Schoolboy when beating FC Wheatley Hills 3-1 with goals from Aaron Harrison, Craig Green and Ricky Caudwell.

SFC Wadworth kept in touch with the top with a 4-1 win over Parklands.

Peter Walmsley and Mark Carter both bagged a brace as Cantley dished out an 8-1 beating to third-bottom AFC Rossington. Michael Long, Daryl Creed, Josh Horsman and Chris Barker also found the net.

Carcroft Village Social Club remain rooted to the foot of the table after going down 5-1 at Eden Arms.