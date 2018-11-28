Doncaster Alliance League round-up: Rakkam stay top despite defeat

Rakkam held on to top spot in the Doncaster Sunday Alliance League Premier Division despite going down 1-0 against fourth-placed FC Romarnsley.

Unbeaten Scawthorpe Athletic, who have several games in hand of the leaders, missed out on the chance to regain pole position when their match at Atletico Grace was called off due to a lack of referee.

Durban, 11-3 winners at bottom club Upton Wrangbrook, posted the highest score of the day.

Stainforth New Inn and visiting Balby Athletic, for whom Kieran Ferguson, Daniel Tinnion and Rory Millar netted, battled out a 3-3 draw.

FC Cumberland, who have played two games more than their nearest rival, opened up a nine-point lead at the top of the Championship after beating mid-table Bentley West End S&S 7-0 to record their tenth win in eleven starts.

Rosehill Press climbed into third place after beating FC Independent, who remain in the bottom three, by the odd goal in seven. Lee McFadden, John Corrie, Paul Thompson and Robert Lee all found the back of the net for the home side.

Bessacarr had to settle for an Andy Willis consolation as they dropped a place to fourth after crashing 4-1 at Plough Inn Rovers.

White Hart (Askern) remain the team to beat in Division One after extending their 100 per cent start to the campaign to nine games with a 5-2 win over FC Ivanhoe, whose two consolation goals were scored by Craig Dallas.

AFC Balby, who continue to head the chasing group, posted a 3-0 win at Wheatsheaf (Doncaster).

Pit Club Miners climbed into the top three after beating The Salutation 6-4. Stevie Stallard, Tom Connor, Ricky Neer and Jordan Edwards were all on target for the losers.

Unbeaten SFC Wadworth took over top spot in Division Two from FC Schoolboy, who were without a game, courtesy of a 2-1 win over second-bottom AFC Rossington.

Edlington Welfare dropped a place to third after being held to a 4-4 draw by fourth-placed visitors Eden Arms. Reece Davis bagged a brace for the home side with Daniel Buzza and Jack Watson also chipping in.

FC Wheatley Hills also got into double figures when beating Balby Rovers 10-3 on their travels.

Carcroft Village Social Club remain four points adrift at the foot of the table after nearest rivals Parklands beat them 3-0.