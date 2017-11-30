Doncaster Alliance League round-up: Defending champions Canal Tavern lose perfect record

Defending Doncaster Sunday Alliance League Premier Division champions Canal Tavern lost their 100 per cent record.

Just seven days after beating long-time leaders The Railway, the Thorne side lost 4-2 at Balby Bridge who leap-frogged them into third place as a result.

David Buck hit a double for the home side with Mark Cooper and Lee Wilson also chipping in.

The Railway got back on track with a 5-1 win over Dunscroft United.

Second-placed Rum Rooms, for whom Pete Walmsley, Darrell Creed and Nick Howcroft netted, opened up a five-point lead over the chasing pack following their 3-1 win over Rakkam, whose reply was provided by Andy McCreadie.

Scawthorpe Athletic, whose goals were shared by ‘Sven’ Athey, Jordan Hendry, Dan Daffin and ‘Slim’ Atkinson, climbed into fifth spot on the back of a 4-1 win over Carpenters Arms.

Stainforth New Inn opened up a seven-point gap on bottom club Tut ‘n’ Shive after beating their fellow strugglers 3-1.

Nath Garfoot, Ricki Crompton and Sam Hanslip all netted for the winners with Shane Carver claiming the consolation goal.

Team 23 increased their lead at the top of the Championship to five points after beating Carcroft Village 3-1. Matt Brown, Simon Squire and Darryl Beardmore did the damage with Alan Fawley replying for the visitors.

Second-placed Balby Athletic lost ground after being held to a 2-2 draw by Rosehill Press for whom John Corrie bagged a brace.

AFC Schoolboy kept in touch with the top when beating Bessacarr 4-2. Mid-table Wheatley Club beat bottom club Finningley Athletic 3-2.

Bentley West End S&S closed the gap on the top two sides in Division One, neither of whom were playing, when beating top-four rivals The Beverley Inn 7-5 in a high-scoring encounter.

Blake Freeman claimed three Inn’s consolation goals with Ian Lakin and Kal Hannon also chipping in.

Real Bridge A picked up only their fifth point of the season when sharing eight goals at The Salutation for whom Jack Waldron (2), Aron Stanley and Stevie Stallard netted.

Dunscroft Social beat Auckley by the odd goal in three.

Ivanhoe successfully defended top spot in Division Two when beating All Saints 2-0 thanks to a David Taylor strike and an own goal.

Seond-placed Romarnsley kept up the pressure with a 5-3 win over New Cantley 2016. Florin Apreutesei and Andrei Todea shared four of their goals with Andrei Ganea also getting in on the act.

Upton Wrangbrook (Cory Woodward 2, Lucas Stubbs, Liam Womersley) held on to third spot on goal difference from Common Road thanks to a 4-2 win over Pit Club Miners.

Common Road beat FC Wheatley Hills 4-2.

Eden Arms, who beat bottom club Carcroft Village Social Club 9-0 recorded the biggest win of the day.

Chris Marriott, who proved too hot to handle scored six of the goals with Callum Reid, Scott Dixon and Ash Barton sharing out the rest.

Windmill Wanderers also had their shooting boots on when beating second-bottom Balby Rovers 6-0.