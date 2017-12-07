Doncaster Alliance League round-up: Balby Bridge cruise through to next round of KO Cup

Premier Division title challengers Balby Bridge romped into the third round of the Doncaster Sunday Alliance League’s Ernie Prince Memorial KO Cup.

With Tom McLochlin leading the way with a four-goal haul they proved too strong for Balby Academy of Sport U18s, running out 8-1 winners. Mark Cooper weighed in with a hat-trick and there was also a single goal for Michael Sides.

AFC Bentley’s U18s, for whom Ronan Fluin netted, also bowed out of the competition after going down 3-1 at home to high-flying Division Two side Upton Wrangbrook, whose goals were scored by Lucas Stubbs (2) and Todd Williamson.

Josh Bowkett and Joe Taylor both notched hat tricks as Division One leaders Durban Rhinos charged past Championship side Armthorpe Village (8-1) in impressive style. Josh Dodd and Jordan Ringrose completed the scoring.

Third-placed Division One side Bentley West End S&S never looked like upsetting the odds when going down 6-0 away to a Rum Rooms side holding down second spot in the Premier Division.

Four-goal Phil Walmsley proved too hot to handle and he received good support from Tom Speight and Darren Bird.

Premier Division leaders The Railway were made to work harder than expected to beat bottom club Tut ‘n’ Shive by the odd goal in seven.

Lewis Hall bagged a brace for the winners with Shaun Mundy and Gabriel Radulescu also chipping in. Shaun McConville, Martyn Wood and Sean Kenny shared the consolation goals for the battling visitors.

Bottom-of-the-table Championship side Finningley Athletic beat Division Two hosts Eden Arms 4-2 after extra-time.

Unbeaten Championship side Balby Athletic beat mid-table Division One side Woodfield 6-0 with Ryan Soar, Kieran Ferguson, Tim Miles, Kyle Burton and Mateusz Pawlowki all hitting the target.

Premier Division Dunscroft United’s 13-1 win over Division Two strugglers FC Wheatley Hills proved the most one-sided tie of the round.

Stainforth New Inn climbed out of the bottom three when beating Athletico Rec 4-1 in the only Premier Division game of the day.

Rikki Crompton hit a double for the winners with Andrew Bembridge and Ry Davies also getting in on the act. Carl Robinson replied for Athletico.

AFC Schoolboy climbed into second spot in the Championship on the back of a surprisingly emphatic 9-2 win over top four rivals Rossington Styrrup.

Wheatley Club capitalised on the result to edge their way into the top four after sharing four goals with Bessacarr.

Team 23 remain four points clear at the top despite their game at Rosehill Press being called off due to the lack of a referee.

Stag Inn Rovers (Zak Boiston 2, Phil Potts) climbed off bottom spot in Division One after exchanging places with White Hart (Askern) following their 3-1 win.

There was also a rare victory for Real Bridge A who beat mid-table AFC Balby 5-2 to claim only their second league win of the campaign.

The Salutation (Jack Waldron 2, Tom Connor) missed out on the chance to climb into the top four when being held to a 3-3 draw by visiting Dunscroft Social.

The top versus bottom Division Two clash resulted in a crushing 13-2 win for unbeaten leaders FC Ivanhoe over Carcroft Village Social Club.

Craig Dallas claimed four of the goals with Joe Murray and Paul Bradley both hitting a treble. Scott Sykes, David Taylor and Ash Ward completed the rout.

Romarnsley retained second spot but now find themselves four points adrift of the leaders after going down 5-3 at Windmill Wanderers.

Common Road WMC rose to third with a 4-0 win at Pit Club Miners.