Doncaster Alliance League: Carpenters Arms take over at the top of Premier Division
Carpenters Arms took over top spot in the Doncaster Sunday Alliance League Premier Division on goal difference following their 4-0 win over Ingram Arms.
Sam Braun, Josh Skill, Matt Kilvington and Matt Whitfield shared their goals.
Barnby Dun Rovers dropped to second after losing their 100 per cent record in a 4-2 defeat at Rosehill Press for whom Ryan Ambler notched a hat trick.
Jack Gill also netted for the winners with Ryan Malee and Mark Roberts sharing the consolation goals.
FC Cumberland posted a 5-3 win over reigning champions Canal Tavern. Wheatley Club and AFC Royal battled out a 3-3 draw.
Bayer Leopard Kusen won by the odd goal in five at Stainforth for whom Andrew Bainbridge and Ricki Crompton netted
New leaders FC Independent threw down the gauntlet to their Championship rivals when routing Sands United 15-2.
Andrew Palfreyman notched a hat trick for the winners with Shane Head, Kyle Head, Rhys Jackson and Michael Kirby all bagging a brace. Matthew Simpson, Levi Jackson, Brandon Jones and Zavier Elkin also hit the target. Danny Shepherd replied for the home side.
Third-placed Bentley West End S&S, one of four teams boasting a 100 per cent return from their three opening games, had to work harder for their 2-0 win over visiting Edlington Welfare.
FC Ivanhoe put visiting Wheatsheaf (Doncaster) to the sword, winning 5-0.
Finningley Athletic won by the same score at home to Auckley courtesy of goals by Calvin Apen (2), Jake Wright, Sam Wright and Andrew Riley.
Bessacarr also cashed in on their chances when beating Salutation Rovers 7-1.
Rossington continue to set the pace in Division One following their 6-1 win over Carcroft Village. Dean Thornton led the way with a hat trick with Thomas Stalton, Kieren Flynn and Adam Fraser also getting in on the act.
Eden Arms climbed into second place on goal difference after beating Stainforth S4ALL 4-2.
Arksey Victoria, who beat visiting Yates 9-0, recorded the biggest win in the division on the day.
Yates had no answer to Daniel Dickinson who claimed six of the goals with James Cole, Jamie Barnes and Tom Costello also chipping in.
Five-goal Nathan Allinson also had his shooting boots on when helping Cantley beat Balby Rovers 6-4 in a high-scoring encounter. James Critchlow completed the scoring.
AFC Rossington beat hosts Social Athletic by the odd goal in nine.
Liam Harper, Brandon Hilton, Joel Sheldon, Marvin Stacey and David Hartshorn shared the Rossington goals with James Nottingham and Samuel Appleby replying for Social whose tally was boosted by two own goals.
A Joe Fisher double and a single strike by Tom Speight secured AFC Mallard a 3-2 win at Markham Main.