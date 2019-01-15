Doncaster Alliance League: Canal Tavern’s title defence suffers blow

Canal Tavern’s hopes of successfully defending their Doncaster Sunday Alliance League Premier Division title suffered a setback.

Fourth-placed Tavern lost 3-1 at home to leaders Rakkam for whom Will McGhie (2) and Andrew McCreadie netted.

Scawthorpe Athletic remain level on points with Rakkam after romping to a 6-0 win at Durban. Shaun Mundy scored four times with Gary Mundy and Lee Tilley also on target.

Third-placed FC Romarnsley kept in touch following their 3-2 win over Balby Athletic.

Atletico Grace put home advantage to good use when beating bottom side Stainforth New Inn 2-0.

Runaway Championship leaders FC Cumberland saw their lead at the top cut to just ten points after their 4-2 defeat at Rosehill Press.

Robert Lee bagged a brace for the winners with William Rowley and Ryan Ambler also finding the net.

Dunscroft Social, who started the day in second place, exchanged places with Press after going down 5-2 at The Beverley Inn for whom Blake Freeman notched a hat trick. Richard Betts and Ben Haggerty also netted.

Carcroft Village Club came away from FC Independent with all three points following their 2-0 win.

Real Bridge A and Bentley West End S&S battled out a 1-1 draw.

Wheatley Club (Zack King 2, Connor Cygan) posted a 4-0 win over Bessacarr.

Division One leaders White Hart (Askern) extended their 100 per cent record to 11 games with a 6-0 win over third-placed Pit Club Miners.

AFC Balby strengthened their grip on second spot after beating visiting Finningley Athletic 2-0.

FC Ivanhoe climbed above Pit Club into third spot following their 6-1 win over Wheatsheaf (Doncaster). Paul Bradley claimed four of the goals with Ethan Webster and Craig Dallas adding to the tally. Nathan Lovett replied.

Windmill Wanderers scored the only goal of the game against fellow strugglers The Salutation.

Unbeaten Division Two leaders FC Schoolboy posted their 12th win in as many starts when scoring six goals without reply at second-placed Edlington Welfare.

SFC Wadworth moved to within two points of Welfare thanks to a 5-1 win over visiting Balby Rovers.

Carcroft Village Social Club (Tyler Lysons, Kieran Blagden) boosted their chances of avoiding the wooden spoon after beating third-bottom Parklands by the odd goal in three to claim only their second win of the season.

Second-bottom AFC Rossington now find themselves just one point clear of Carcroft following their 4-3 defeat at FC Wheatley Hills.