Doncaster Alliance League - all the latest scores and scorers
Barnby Dun Rovers are the early season pacemakers in the Doncaster Sunday Alliance League Premier Division.
With Ryan Malee bagging four of their goals they beat visiting Wheatley Club 6-4 to claim their third successive win. Chris Liddle and Blake Freeman also netted.
Carpenters Arms are second on goal difference following their 5-2 win at Rosehill Press for whom Jack Gill and Brad McFadden netted.
Sam Corner notched a hat trick as defending champions Scawthorpe Athletic won by the odd goal in seven away at Canal Tavern in a game between two sides expected to contest for honours this season. Shaun Mundy also chipped in.
Stainforth got off the mark with a 6-3 win at Ingram Arms whose consolation goals were shared by Bradley Dwyer (2) and Liam Redmile.
FC Cumberland slumped to a third defeat in as many games when going down 4-3 at Rakkam. Liam Nicholas bagged a brace for the winners with Richard Dunn and Brad Poteray also finding the net.
Carcroft Village top the Championship on goal difference after beating Finningley Athletic (Guirez Rehman) 6-1 to claim their third win in as many starts.
Jack Roberts led the way with a hat trick with Shaun Thompson weighing in with a brace and Matthew Stanley a single.
SFC Wadworth also made it three from three with a 3-0 victory at Salutation Rovers.
Bentley West End S&S won 6-5 at Bessacarr in the highest scoring game in the division.
Edlington Welfare and FC Ivanhoe, for whom Joel Mortlock, Andrew Fairclough, Craig Dallas and Paul Bradley netted, battled out a 4-4 draw.
AFC Balby scored five without reply away to Sands United.
Wheatsheaf (Don) beat Auckley by the odd goal in five on the back of a double by Ricky Temperol and a Tom Padget effort.
AFC Mallard posted the biggest win of the day when beating visiting Balby Rovers 10-1 in their Division One clash.
Joe Fisher helped himself to three of the goals with Jack Varley, Josh Marsden and Luke Newton all scoring twice. Ryan Bisby completed the scoring.
Rossington took over top spot on goal difference following their 9-3 win at Yates.
Dean Griffiths and Kieran Flynn shared four of the goals with Diab Mullins, Joe Durrans, Dean Thornton and Adam Watson also getting in on the action.
Windmill climbed into second spot after beating Arksey Victoria 3-1 to claim their third win on the back of goals by Sam Roberts, Oliver Hutsby and Kyle Clark.
Carcrfoft Village Social Club won 3-1 at Cantley to claim their first points of the season after two opening defeats.
Eden Arms (Matty Fenney, Paul Niles) won 3-0 at FC Wheatley Hills.
Social Athletic turned chances into goals in an 8-2 win at Stainforth S4ALL who had settle for consolation goals by Brad Teale and Liam Sadd.