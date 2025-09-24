Confirmed Doncaster Rovers XI to face Tottenham Hotspur with nine changes made for visitors

By Ricky Charlesworth

Football writer

Published 24th Sep 2025, 18:37 BST
Doncaster Rovers have swung the changes for tonight's Carabao Cup third round tie at Tottenham Hotspur.

Manager Grant McCann has made nine alterations from Saturday's league defeat to AFC Wimbledon. Only Jay McGrath and Owen Bailey keep their places from the weekend with the likes of Ian Lawlor, Ben Close and Toyosi Olusanya coming in. Another to be brought in is Tottenham loanee Damola Ajayi, after Spurs kindly gave permission for him to feature against his parent club.

As for Spurs, they've gone strong with the likes of Brennan Johnson, Mathys Tel and Xavi Simons all starting.

If tonight’s tie finishes level after 90 minutes it’ll go straight to penalties.

Spurs: Kinsky, Danso, João Palhinha, Simons, Tel, Gray, Porro, Johnson, Odobert, Bentancur, Spence

Subs: Austin, Richarlison, Ugogie, Bergvall, van de Ven, Scarlett, Byfield, Williams-Barnett.

Rovers: Lawlor, Nixon, Grehan, McGrath, Senior, Close, Bailey, Sbarra, Middleton, Olusanya, Ajayi

Substitutes: Lo-Tutala, Maxwell, Molyneux, Hanlan, Gibson, O'Riordan, Crew, Gotts, Westbrooke.

