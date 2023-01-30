Donaster Rovers ace full of confidence despite team’s inconsistent form

The winger is enjoying his breakthrough season in men’s football and grabbed his second goal in three games with a well-taken finish in Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Mansfield Town.

Hurst, 21, has now scored six goals this term and is aiming to reach double figures before the end of the campaign.

He said: “I’m full of confidence personally, I just want to keep going for more and help the team as much as I can.

Doncaster's Kyle Hurst tees up a shot on goal against Mansfield.

"The more goals I score, the more it helps the team.”

Hurst admitted the joy of scoring was diminished by the defeat – Doncaster’s heaviest of the season and their second in as many games – which left them fifteenth and five points off the play-offs.

He said: “It’s nice to score but the game was a tough one to take, so you don’t really think about it (the goal).

“It was a nice finish. It was a great pass from Ro-Shaun Williams and I just thought cut it back and slot it in with my left foot.”

Hurst signed for Rovers after impressing while on trial this summer.

He was recommended to former boss Gary McSheffrey by Adam Clayton, his teammate at Birmingham City, who has also since left the Eco-Power Stadium to sign for Bradford City.

Hurst stayed with Clayton during his trial before penning a two-year deal.

Hurst said: “It was sad to see him (Clayton) go, he helped me a lot and still will. I’ve built a very good relationship with him.”