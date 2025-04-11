'Didn't bother' - Grant McCann on Doncaster Rovers penalty snubs and referee phone calls

Grant McCann's side have been awarded just one penalty in the league this season - away at Swindon back in October.

Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann has practically had EFL head of refereeing Mike Jones on speed dial this season.

The Northern Irishman has often picked up the phone on a Monday morning after a weekend spent cursing countless referee decisions that went against his side. The latest example was down at Cheltenham last weekend, where McCann felt his team should have been awarded a 'stonewall' penalty for a foul on Rob Street. Nothing was given by match official Carl Brook.

Whilst that may not have come as a surprise, what was an eye-raiser is the revelation that McCann didn't consult Jones about it.

"I didn't bother this time because he's probably getting annoyed with me!," McCann told the Free Press. "But I've got the clips on my phone and it's a blatant penalty on Rob Street, like I said after the game.

"I just thought I'd leave it (calling) because I know what he'll say. But it is what it is, you get some and you don't get some. For us unfortunately, we just don't get penalties. We've had one all season. We're not a team who dives or throw themselves to the floor either. We're an honest group so it's a bit of a head-scratcher.

"Over the last two or three weeks we should have had two (penalties) at Crewe, one at Cheltenham. We haven't been on the lucky side of getting penalties but it is what it is and there's no point moaning about it. We just need to do the job properly with the other bits and pieces of our game."

Rovers host AFC Wimbledon on Saturday lunchtime in a huge promotion tussle. Kick-off is 12.30pm.