'Destiny is in our hands' - Doncaster Rovers man on the ultra-tight League Two promotion battle

Owen Bailey says Doncaster Rovers cannot afford to take their foot off the gas in what is becoming an unpredictable League Two promotion race.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers racked up back-to-back wins inside the last week, away at struggling Morecambe and Accrington Stanley. They showed a different side to their game to achieve a maximum haul in Lancashire. But it is an ultra-tight picture at the top of League Two and despite sitting in second spot (ahead of the Tuesday night fixtures in the division) many of the sides below Rovers have games in hand.

Grant McCann's side have 13 league matches remaining but crucially still have to play five of the current top seven before the season is out. That includes a mouth-watering final two games of the campaign: Bradford at home before a trip to Notts County on the last day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bailey, who brought up his landmark 100th outing for the club in the win at Stanley last Saturday, knows that it is likely to go down to the wire but says results now take priority over performances as the club aims to return to the third tier of English football.

"A lot of it is just about getting over that line in games," he told the Free Press.

"I think, ultimately, if we can just control what we do then our destiny is in our own hands. If we win more games than we don't, then it's down to us. We've put ourselves in that position. It's important these next 13 games that we don't take our foot off the gas or get too affected by what other teams are doing. We just need to rack up the wins really.

"It's a difficult league and there's lots of hard places to go. Not every game is going to be pretty football. Sometimes you just have to win battles and then show quality when you can, really.

"It's a dangerous time of the season, for pretty much every team. Everyone's in their own sort of situations and Newport (who visit DN4 on Saturday) will be another tough task. But we'll be ready."