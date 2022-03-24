Denaby United book County Cup final date at Eco-Power Stadium

Denaby United's Steve Ellor

They beat Sheffield side Hillsborough Pumas 2-1 in their semi-final thanks to goals from Ben Parker and Steve Ellor.

Another Doncaster Rovers Saturday League team played in the other semi-final but it proved to be the end of the road for Adwick Park Foresters who went down 4-0 against Athersley Recreation Vets from Barnsley.

Denaby Unted and Athersley will meet in the final at the Eco-Power Stadium on April 30.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire Main hit Hemsworth Town for six in the second round of the Doncaster & District FA Cup.

Ryan Ambler bagged a hat trick, Tom Doherty scored twice and Shane Forster was also on target in a 6-1 win for Main, while Jordan Rose netted Hemsworth’s consolation.

Bentley Village have had some excellent cup results this season but they could not get past Rossington Main Reserves.

Shaun Pendleton and James Kilnington were on target in a 2-0 win for Rossington.

Tom Veal’s hat trick and a further strike from Devon Stead saw Maltby Juniors run out 4-0 winners against Yorkshire Main Reserves.

Division One play-off contenders ISG Doncaster got the better of Premier Division side Hatfield Main 5-4 in an exciting tie.