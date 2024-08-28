Defensive selection posers aplenty as Doncaster Rovers shift attentions to Port Vale test

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers boss, has a number of defensive quandaries to tackle ahead of a resumption of league duties.

Rovers put up a brave fight in their Carabao Cup second round tie at Premier League side Everton. They kept the star-studded hosts at bay for almost an hour before Sean Dyche's side eventually proved too strong in a 3-0 win.

Whilst the result didn't go their way, McCann was thoroughly pleased with large portions of the performance. McCann made six changes to his starting line-up and half of those came in defence, with Jack Senior, Jay McGrath and Tom Nixon all coming into the side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGrath in particular caught the eye, forming a good partnership with Joseph Olowu. With skipper Richard Wood out of action for the next couple of months after needing an ankle operation, it will be fascinating to see who McCann opts to start at Port Vale on Saturday in the centre of his defence. Tom Anderson sat out last night's fixture but many would expect to see him plunged straight back in to face Darren Moore's side.

"I was pleased with Joe and Jay, especially for the first half and large periods of the second half, especially up against Beto and Ndiaye," McCann said at Goodison Park, possibly indicating a head-scratcher ahead of Saturday.

"They competed well, won headers and battled well. Jay is just a young boy who's not played many minutes in terms of senior football and Joe was good, using his pace for recovery and won a lot of headers as well."

There are also dilemmas at full-back for the Northern Irishman. Nixon started at right-back and was impressive until he had to depart early - just prior to Everton's opening goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It looks like his ankle," McCann said. "He felt it I think when he just went in and pressed. Hopefully it's not too bad but we'll see. It's a bit early to tell how it is."

Tom Nixon impressed against Everton before having to go off with an ankle knock.

Jamie Sterry is the obvious shoo-in should Nixon not make it whilst on the left of defence it will be interesting to see if Brandon Fleming is recalled. The Hull City loanee was not in last night's squad despite not being cup-tied. Senior was given the nod with regular choice James Maxwell continuing to recover from surgery on a fractured metatarsal.

Saturday's trip to Burslem is a 12.30pm kick-off with the game live on the Sky Sports+ service.