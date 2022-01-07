Decision time for Doncaster Rovers on future of loanees plus Gary McSheffrey talks Ethan Galbraith’s future

Rovers will be required to determine whether they wish to retain the services of Ethan Galbraith, Matt Smith, Tiago Cukur and Pontus Dahlberg for the remainder of the season.

And their parent clubs too face decisions over whether to permit any deals which Rovers wish to continue.

“We’ll probably decide more after the weekend’s fixture,” McSheffrey told the Free Press.

“Rodrigo Vilca’s cut off is the eighth of the month and we’ll decide then. It’s looking likely he’s probably going to go back.

“Tiago, Smudge, Ethan - they’re all negotiable.

“With some loans if they’ve played their required minutes as agreed between the two clubs, they can go back comfortably within a 24 hour callback.

“We’ll make a few decisions after the weekend.”

There has been speculation that Manchester United may look to place Galbraith with another club for the remainder of the campaign after the Northern Ireland international attracted the attention of clubs in the Championship and League One.

But McSheffrey says he expects the 20-year-old to remain with Rovers for the rest of the season.

He said: “I had a chat with Ethan the other day after training and reiterated how much I rate him and we’ve loved having him here and asked him if he was happy.

“The player is more than happy.

“I believe in his mid-season review with Manchester United he stated he was happy. He’s really pleased to be playing first team football and enjoys the environment he’s playing and training in.

“We haven’t had any negativity from Man United to suggest they’re unhappy with the situation and they’re absolutely buzzing with his gametime this season.

“As far as I’m aware, the player is happy, the club is happy.

“If anything happens it will be a case of it being out of our control.

“I’ll be honest, I’m hoping and I’m expecting him to be here.”

The Free Press understands Rovers are hopeful of keeping two of their five loanees and look to bring in replacements this month.

