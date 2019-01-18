Bessacarr Blue Under 11s were denied the point they required to seal the Development Pool A title in dramatic fashion – by a last gasp goal from Moorends Hornets & Stingers’ goalkeeper!

Ewan Ebbage’s clearance bounced awkwardly for the out of position visiting goalkeeper and earned the Stingers a 3-2 win.

Moorends U11s

Victory for the side who began the day at the bottom of the table against the leaders only served to highlight the competitive nature of the division, as well as boosting Moorends’ hopes of avoiding relegation.

Bessacarr captain Harrison Duncan fired his side into the lead with a typically powerful strike after 20 minutes.

Stingers equalised on the stroke of half time when, in a crowded penalty area, Brynn Collett struck home a half volley following a corner.

Two well matched sides cancelled each other out after the re-start until the hosts broke away and Jake Weston finished in emphatic style.

Bessacarr U11s

Joe Belshaw thought he had secured a draw, which would have been enough to win the title, when he lobbed the goalkeeper from long range.

But with virtually the last kick of the game Ebbage’s clearance ended up in the net to the delight of Moorends.

Bessacarr manager Dale Bowes said: “It was a victorious end for one team and a harsh ending for the other.

“Both teams represented their clubs and the Doncaster League with fine respect and admiration for each other throughout.”

Moorends v Bessacarr

- Scawthorpe Scorpions Red moved to within three points of U12 Premier Division leaders Barnby Dun Colts Red with a 6-1 win at Branton Juniors.

- Rossington Main Blue won 9-0 at Carcroft Village to keep the pressure on U14 Premier Division leaders Snaith, who were 3-0 victors at Scawthorpe Scorpions.