Date and time announced for Doncaster Rovers' FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace

The Eco Power Stadium.

The date and time of Doncaster Rovers' FA Cup fourth round clash with Crystal Palace has been announced.

Rovers are the lowest-ranked side remaining in the competition after they dumped out Championship side Hull City in round three.

The reward for Grant McCann's side is a home tie against Premier League opposition. Palace, who edged past Stockport in the last round, are in the mid to lower reaches of the top flight, but sufficiently clear of relegation trouble. They are in fine fettle, having gone unbeaten in their last five outings in all competitions.

It’s now been announced that the game at the Eco-Power Stadium will take place on a Monday night (February 10) with kick-off at 8pm. It will be screened live on the BBC iPlayer.

When asked by the Free Press for his reaction to the draw, McCann said: "It's nice. I thought for a moment we were going to get Man City and my hands were over my eyes (after they hammered Salford 8-0)! But Palace is a good draw. They're a top team and have some top internationals. We'll look forward to it when it comes along."

Rovers getting through to the fourth round has meant the proposed trip to Chesterfield will be re-arranged for a later date.

Other FA Cup games selected for live coverage include Liverpool’s trip to Plymouth and Manchester United’s all-Premier League game against Leicester.