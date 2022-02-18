Darren Moore speaks about returning to Doncaster Rovers with Sheffield Wednesday

Darren Moore, pictured during his time in charge of Doncaster Rovers. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Moore unceremoniously ditched Rovers almost a year ago with the club well placed in the League One promotion race to take over at the Owls.

The 47-year-old returns to Doncaster with his new club for the first time tomorrow.

He was asked today by BBC Radio Sheffield what reception he is expecting at the Eco-Power Stadium.

“I’m not too sure really,” said Moore, a popular player at Rovers during the mid-90s.

“It’s near on a year since I left there now and obviously I’ve got more than enough going on here to concern me and work on.

“What I would say about the club is that it’s a wonderful club. They’re good people at the club and I’m really looking forward to going back tomorrow.

"I’m happy and delighted with the time I had there. Hopefully they associate me with working extremely hard to turn the fortunes of the club around.

"So I’m really looking forward to going back there but obviously for me I’m going back there with a focus on Sheffield Wednesday. ”

Wednesday, who won four games on the bounce without conceding a goal prior to their defeat to Rotherham United last weekend, are 15 places and 27 points better off than second bottom Rovers.

However, Moore has warned his players that counts for nothing at 3pm tomorrow.

“We’ve looked at Doncaster and Gaz has installed a little bit of stability into them, in terms of results away at Sunderland and Lincoln,” he said.

“It shows you the level of the teams in this division. Your position in the league table counts for nothing in the form guide. That’s what League One has got, it has the ability to turn games right on their head even when you don’t expect it.

“It’s a local derby and we’ve got to take that into consideration.