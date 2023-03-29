Danny Schofield has vowed to make sure his Doncaster Rovers side keeps fighting in their final eight games of the season.

A run of just one win in eight and a series of injuries to first-team regulars has dealt a major blow to Doncaster’s hopes of making a late assault on the League Two play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are currently 10 points off the top seven.

Doncaster Rovers head coach Danny Schofield.

While making up the gap is not impossible, the potential unavailability of 11 senior players for Saturday’s visit of Crewe will not make life easier.

Five of those missing have already been ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the show must go on, however tough life gets between now and May 8.

Schofield said: “We have got to keep fighting for every point and preparing for every game as though it’s the most important, even though the gap between us and the play-offs has stretched.

"That will be our focus, to give everything in every game and see how we can finish the season.”

Reasons to be cheerful?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster are almost certain to record their lowest league finish for 20 years this season.

But one glimmer of hope could be the emergence of youth-team striker Jack Goodman.

The 18-year-old, who has scored 21 goals for Rovers’ Under-18s this term, could make his league debut this weekend.

Caolan Lavery is potentially unavailable after coming off injured in the 2-0 defeat to Northampton last time out, leaving Kieran Agard as Doncaster’s only other recognised senior striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schofield said: “Jack has progressed to our training squad due to the number of players missing.

"He’s getting a lot of experience through that.”

Brighton loanee Todd Miller made his first senior start last weekend and is another option up front, having played there for his parent club’s Development side.

Doncaster could also hand a start to new signing Zain Westbrooke, who made his debut as a second-half substitute against the Cobblers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schofield said: “I thought he came on and did well in the circumstances.

"He wants to play football, he’s got good pedigree. He’s 26-year-old, so he’s got a lot of football left in him.