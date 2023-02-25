Danny Schofield gives his verdict on Doncaster Rovers’ defeat to Bradford City

Bradford's Andy Cook headed his 20th goal of the season in the 71st minute to give his side victory in front of more than 10,000 fans at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Until then it had been an evenly contested affair with both sides enjoying spells of pressure and creating opportunities to score.

Schofield, whose side fell to a second defeat in as many matches, said: “I felt for probably 60 minutes the game was in the balance up until the goal, then there was a big momentum shift.

Bradford's Andy Cook celebrates his goal in front of the travelling fans.

"We found it difficult to get back into the game and create any more chances. But the first half in particular and start of the second half I thought we were good value.

"We started the second half stronger but I think some decision making and poor choice of passes resulted on them being more on the front foot.

"To then concede from a set play was a bit disappointing.”

Rovers made several attacking substitutes as they introduced Luke Molyneux, Caolan Lavery and Todd Miller in pursuit of a goal.

But Kyle Hurst’s close-range effort at the start of the second period was the closest they came.

James Brown also saw a shot from the edge of the box tipped wide by Bradford keeper Harry Lewis at the end of the first half.

"In terms of creating chances and goalscoring opportunities that’s probably the lowest since I’ve been at the club,” said Schofield.

"We had one big chance at 0-0 – a cutback for Kyle Hurst – I think that’s the only really good opportunity I can recall.”

Adam Clayton came back to haunt his former employers when he assisted Cook’s goal from a corner.

The visitors, backed by 3,990 travelling fans, came closest to scoring again after the goal through their skipper Richie Smallwood with Tom Anderson clearing his dipping shot off the line.

Six points now separate Doncaster from the final play-off place.

Schofield said: “What we don’t want is the season to start sliding away from us.