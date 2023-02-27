Danny Schofield says Doncaster Rovers will fight to try and secure a play-off spot until it is mathematically impossible.

Rovers lost further ground on League Two’s top seven after their second defeat in a row at the hands of Bradford City on Saturday, leaving their season at risk of petering out.

But Schofield said: "As long as you are there and you can see the points difference is not stretching away from you, and you can see that the team is competitive and performing to a good level, then you can never say never.”

Bradford City's Andy Cook scores the decisive goal in his team's win over Doncaster Rovers.

Six points currently separate Doncaster from Mansfield Town, who occupy the final play-off place.

Despite the gap, Schofield insisted a play-off finish was still a realistic goal for his side this term.

He said: “That’s our aim. That’s always my personal aim, whatever role I’m in, to aim as high as possible.

"That’s always play-offs for me. As long as that’s there and we can see it’s within touching distance we’ve just got to keep working towards it.”

Joseph Olowu was also full of fighting spirit in the wake of Saturday’s loss.

He said: "That (the play-offs) is our main objective. We feel in this league we can contend and compete with the top teams comfortably.

"It’s for us to grasp the opportunity now before it gets away from us and make sure we can make something out of this season before it’s too late.”

Doncaster take on another play-off chasing side this weekend when they travel to Stockport County.