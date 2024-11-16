Rovers manager Grant McCann wasn't pleased with the draw against Salford.

Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann insists his side need to buck up their ideas in front of goal.

The Rovers boss was speaking after another frustrating home display in their 1-1 draw with Salford City. Despite bossing possession, the hosts went behind just after half-time with substitute Billy Sharp sparing their blushes late on.

That was Rovers' only shot on target all day and although they didn't get all three points they did in fact rise a place in the table, into third and the last automatic promotion spot.

Not that McCann was overly impressed: "I've said it for a few weeks now, particularly at home, we're just not clinical enough. We're not taking our chances and it's not good enough for us. This is why I said we're nowhere near where we need to be. It's ok be good in the defensive third and middle third but we need to be better at the top end of the pitch.

"It's hard to put our finger on it. We do a lot of attacking phase work in training but it's about doing it out there (on the pitch). For us to score 22 goals after 16 games isn't good enough. It's not promotion form. We need to be scoring 80, 90 goals over a season to get promoted and at the moment we're not doing that so there's a lot of work to do."

Rovers have now just one of their last six home games in the league. But McCann took umbrage with that, when asked if it was a worry.

"Not really no," he added. "You have to look at each game on merit. People can throw those stats at you but we've only lost one in ten so we're actually in decent form. We've shown we can win here, and we're putting ourselves in areas to score. We're just not taking those chances so we have to work on that."

Salford took the lead through Kylian Kouassi, who lashed home a shot from distance after a series of errors from the hosts. McCann was understandably unhappy with it all, saying: "Their goal is just three mistakes: We don't get the clearance right, we don't get out to Kouassi and then our goalkeeper gets beat from 25 yards.

"These are things we have to do better at. Thankfully, the bench has rescued us a point with their performances. The one bit of quality and calmness we showed was Joe Sbarra's ball into Billy."

Rovers have another blank midweek before the trip to Carlisle next Saturday.