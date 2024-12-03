'Cut from the same cloth' - Doncaster Rovers midfielder pulls back dressing room curtain

Owen Bailey has delivered a fascinating insight into the Doncaster Rovers dressing room and the mentality of the squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder is in his second season at Rovers and believes the club is in a far stronger position than it was 12 months ago. This time last year Rovers were in the midst of a forgettable run of form. They failed to win a league game in the month of December and were hovering near the relegation trapdoor. Of course, that all changed from February onwards and the feelgood factor has stayed ever since.

Bailey says a huge part of that is the dressing room culture forged by manager Grant McCann and the rest of his coaching staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's just good lads really," said the 25-year-old when asked what is the secret to Rovers' success over the last 12 months." A lot of us have had to work our way up or our way back up. A lot have had tough times and setbacks. We can all relate to each other's problems so we're just cut from the same cloth really.

"Everyone buys into what we're doing, including the loanees from Premier League clubs. That's testament to the players and staff. It's a great place to be and a great place to turn up to and work every day.

"Even last season, we're in the changing room and we can see what's going on behind-the-scenes and you got a sense of what is really building. The run that we went on was obviously unbelievable and was a bit of an insight into how we can play.

"To carry that on has put us in a decent position. But even now we don't feel we've been as good as we can be. It's a great place to be and we just want to keep building it game-by-game. We're desperate to just have a good game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers were handed yet another away tie in the FA Cup third round draw - away at Championship side Hull. It will be the third straight away game in this season's competition (after Barrow and Kettering), whilst they also got drawn away in both Carabao Cup games (Salford and Everton) earlier in the campaign.

Rovers return to league duties on Wednesday night with a trip to Fleetwood.