DONCASTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 10: Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Doncaster Rovers and Crystal Palace at Eco-Power Stadium on February 10, 2025 in Doncaster, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner had warm words for Doncaster Rovers after his side were made to work for their place in the FA Cup fifth round.

Rovers put up a good fight but ultimately lost 2-0 to the Premier League side; Daniel Munoz scoring from close-range in the first half before Justin Devenny's superb, lobbed attempt doubled the lead.

Despite that, Rovers registered more shots and had more touches in the opposition box than their visitors. And their plucky performance won praise from the Austrian manager.

Glasner told the media post-match: “I’m pleased with the performance. We controlled the game over the first 60 minutes and we didn’t give them anything – they had one shot in the first half.

“We didn’t create so much, but that’s a credit to Doncaster – it’s a good match plan. We needed a set-play and everything worked. They changed their system in the second half and it made it harder for us in the deep build-up.

“But we got more chances. We missed one or two straight after half-time. But I don’t want to be so critical today because we had so many positives as well.

“Adam Wharton played 60 minutes after a long injury – he was excellent. It was planned for him to 45 minutes but he did so great and felt well, so we did 60.

“Even then, he wanted to play more. Ben Chiwell had his debut and Romain Esse had more minutes. It’s important for them. Winning 2-0, having a clean sheet and with all the individual positive aspects, I’m really pleased with this evening.”

Grant McCann's side now turn their attentions back to the League Two promotion race and welcome Grimsby Town to the Eco-Power on Saturday lunchtime.