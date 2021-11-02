Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster Rovers: Build-up and full match coverage
The pressure for victories only rises for Doncaster Rovers as they visit bottom side Crewe Alexandra – and you can follow all the action as it happens.
Join us from Gresty Road as bottom plays second bottom in League One, with Rovers keen to bounce back from their horrendous performance in the 4-0 thumping at Charlton on Saturday.
Likely to be their final league game for almost three weeks – with the FA Cup weekend followed by the international break – Richie Wellens’ side really need to enter the period on a high note and show they are on an upward curve in the third tier.
Likely to be their final league game for almost three weeks – with the FA Cup weekend followed by the international break – Richie Wellens' side really need to enter the period on a high note and show they are on an upward curve in the third tier.
Last updated: Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:12
MATCH DETAILS
Kick-off: 7.45pm
CREWE: Richards, Adebisi, Thomas, Offord, Long (Gomes 12), Lowery, Porter, Murphy, Sass-Davies, Robertson, Kashket. Subs: Jaaskelainen, Knight, Mandron, Finney, Daniels, Bennett.
ROVERS: Dahlberg; Knoyle, Williams, Anderson, Olowu; Smith, Galbraith; Dodoo, Rowe, Hiwula; Cukur. Subs: Jones, Blythe, Horton, Hasani, Bostock, Barlow, Vilca.
REFEREE: Simon Mather
21min BIG RUN, BIG CHANCE
Joseph Olowu picks up the ball on half way and surges forward. The Crewe defence parts, allowing him to keep going until he curls a shot wide from the edge of the box. Good confidence on the ball for the defender.
15min NOT SETTLED
It’s all been a bit nervy in the early stages at Gresty Road with neither side looking particularly settled so far. It very much looks like two sides at the bottom of the table.
14min CHANCE
The first real chance of the game falls to Rovers as Ethan Galbraith delivers a dangerous free kick from the left. Joe Dodoo stretches and gets a toe to the delivery but puts the ball well over the bar.
12min EARLY CHANGE
And it’s for the hosts as former Rovers midfielder Madger Gomes is sent on in place of injured forward Christopher Long. Gomes has gone on at left wing back.
7.46pm UNDERWAY
Luke Murphy gets the game underway for Crewe
THE TEAM IS IN
And it’s TWO changes from the side that started against Charlton as Tommy Rowe returns to the side along with Tiago Cukur.
Dropping out are Rodrigo Vilca and John Bostock.
Expecting the same set up as recent weeks.
AND THE HOSTS
Former Rovers defender Donervon Daniels drops out of the Crewe side as part of five changes.
He is on the bench alongside Madger Gomes.
There is one former Rovers player in the starting XI - loanee from last season Scott Robertson.