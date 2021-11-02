Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster Rovers: Build-up and full match coverage

21min BIG RUN, BIG CHANCE

Joseph Olowu picks up the ball on half way and surges forward. The Crewe defence parts, allowing him to keep going until he curls a shot wide from the edge of the box. Good confidence on the ball for the defender.

15min NOT SETTLED

It’s all been a bit nervy in the early stages at Gresty Road with neither side looking particularly settled so far. It very much looks like two sides at the bottom of the table.

14min CHANCE

The first real chance of the game falls to Rovers as Ethan Galbraith delivers a dangerous free kick from the left. Joe Dodoo stretches and gets a toe to the delivery but puts the ball well over the bar.

12min EARLY CHANGE

And it’s for the hosts as former Rovers midfielder Madger Gomes is sent on in place of injured forward Christopher Long. Gomes has gone on at left wing back.

7.46pm UNDERWAY

Luke Murphy gets the game underway for Crewe

THE TEAM IS IN

And it’s TWO changes from the side that started against Charlton as Tommy Rowe returns to the side along with Tiago Cukur.

Dropping out are Rodrigo Vilca and John Bostock.

Expecting the same set up as recent weeks.

AND THE HOSTS

Former Rovers defender Donervon Daniels drops out of the Crewe side as part of five changes.

He is on the bench alongside Madger Gomes.