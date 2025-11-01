Crewe 1 Doncaster Rovers 2 - Report and ratings as Rovers edge FA Cup first round tie
A low-key tie was seemingly bound for an extra 30 minutes until Rovers captain Owen Bailey notched the winner in stoppage time.
In what was a low-quality opening, it took a while before the first hint of anything resembling a shot at goal: George Broadbent trying his luck from distance only to see his effort go behind for a corner via a deflection.
Rovers were gathering some momentum and Bailey then shot just wide following a terrific, sweeping move that saw Billy Sharp and Sean Grehan link up terrifically down the right. Owen Lunt then fired just past the Rovers post as Crewe mounted a response of their own before Glenn Middleton sidefooted wide after a clipped ball into the box by Luke Molyneux.
Tommi O'Reilly stung the fingertips of Thimothee Lo-Tutala just before the half-time whistle and that served as a warning as shortly after the hosts went in front via the left boot of skipper Mickey Demetriou, whose effort from distance kissed a post on its way in.
Harry Clifton was denied by a firm save from Sam Waller right at the start of the second half as Rovers upped the ante in search of a leveller.
And they duly found the equaliser not long after when veteran Sharp finished coolly past Waller after a nice slip-through ball from Clifton. They then stepped it up in pursuit of a second but Bailey flashed a shot the wrong side of a post and sub Jordan Gibson rifled a long-range strike that Waller kept at bay.
With extra-time seemingly looming, Bailey then popped up with a last-gasp winner as he tapped in from Molyneux's delicious poked pass through.
Here's how we rated the Rovers players at Gresty Road:
Thimothee Lo-Tutala 6 - A few ropey moments when put under pressure aerially. Made a good stop prior to the opener to keep out O'Reilly's fierce attempt.
Sean Grehan 6 - Rampaged forward alot and one impressive run first half when he teed up Bailey.
Connor O'Riordan 7 - Back at his old club and put in a quiet and commanding display.
Matty Pearson 6 - Cautioned first half. Some meaty headers as he kept it simple.
James Maxwell 6 - Nothing too explosive but solid enough in defence.
George Broadbent 7 - Classy showing with good repertoire of passes.
Owen Bailey 7 - Came close first half but fired wide of goal. Repeated the feat second half too but more than made amends with the late, late winner.
Harry Clifton 7 - Good to see him involved after nearly two months out injured. Seemed to be absolutely everywhere. Lovely pass through to Sharp to make it 1-1.
Luke Molyneux 6 - Poor first half where nothing really went his way. Improved after the restart, linking up well with Gibson once he came on and then providing a killer, classy assist for the winner.
Billy Sharp 7 - Game of precious few chances but took his big moment with a classy finish to restore parity.
Glenn Middleton 5 - Not his day. Too many overhit passes or moments where it just didn't come off. Fired past a post when well-placed first half. Hooked at break.
Substitutes:
Jordan Gibson 7 (For Middleton 46) - Added plenty of energy and endeavour down the left flank in the second half.
Robbie Gotts 6 (For Clifton, 62) - Quiet display in his cameo.
Toyosi Olusanya 4 (For Sharp 81) - On for Sharp but biggest involvement was when he was carded after an off-the-ball incident with Demetriou.
Jay McGrath N/A (For Molyneux, 90) - On at the death.
Unused: Lawlor, Senior, Close, Crew, Ajayi
Attendance: 2,996.