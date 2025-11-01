Crewe 1 Doncaster Rovers 2 - Report and ratings as Rovers edge FA Cup first round tie

Doncaster Rovers will be in the mix for next week's FA Cup second round draw after sealing a late, comeback win away at Crewe Alexandra in round one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A low-key tie was seemingly bound for an extra 30 minutes until Rovers captain Owen Bailey notched the winner in stoppage time.

In what was a low-quality opening, it took a while before the first hint of anything resembling a shot at goal: George Broadbent trying his luck from distance only to see his effort go behind for a corner via a deflection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers were gathering some momentum and Bailey then shot just wide following a terrific, sweeping move that saw Billy Sharp and Sean Grehan link up terrifically down the right. Owen Lunt then fired just past the Rovers post as Crewe mounted a response of their own before Glenn Middleton sidefooted wide after a clipped ball into the box by Luke Molyneux.

Doncasters' Billy Sharp celebrates his goal in the match between Crewe v Doncaster Rovers at The Mornflake Stadium, Crewe, UK, FA Cup 1st Round, 3.00pm KO 1st November October 2025. (Photo:Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

Tommi O'Reilly stung the fingertips of Thimothee Lo-Tutala just before the half-time whistle and that served as a warning as shortly after the hosts went in front via the left boot of skipper Mickey Demetriou, whose effort from distance kissed a post on its way in.

Harry Clifton was denied by a firm save from Sam Waller right at the start of the second half as Rovers upped the ante in search of a leveller.

And they duly found the equaliser not long after when veteran Sharp finished coolly past Waller after a nice slip-through ball from Clifton. They then stepped it up in pursuit of a second but Bailey flashed a shot the wrong side of a post and sub Jordan Gibson rifled a long-range strike that Waller kept at bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With extra-time seemingly looming, Bailey then popped up with a last-gasp winner as he tapped in from Molyneux's delicious poked pass through.

Doncasters' Connor O'Riordan scores with a header but the Ref disallowed the goal in the match between Crewe v Doncaster Rovers at The Mornflake Stadium, Crewe, UK, FA Cup 1st Round, 3.00pm KO 1st November October 2025. (Photo:Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

Here's how we rated the Rovers players at Gresty Road:

Thimothee Lo-Tutala 6 - A few ropey moments when put under pressure aerially. Made a good stop prior to the opener to keep out O'Reilly's fierce attempt.

Sean Grehan 6 - Rampaged forward alot and one impressive run first half when he teed up Bailey.

Connor O'Riordan 7 - Back at his old club and put in a quiet and commanding display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matty Pearson 6 - Cautioned first half. Some meaty headers as he kept it simple.

James Maxwell 6 - Nothing too explosive but solid enough in defence.

George Broadbent 7 - Classy showing with good repertoire of passes.

Owen Bailey 7 - Came close first half but fired wide of goal. Repeated the feat second half too but more than made amends with the late, late winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Clifton 7 - Good to see him involved after nearly two months out injured. Seemed to be absolutely everywhere. Lovely pass through to Sharp to make it 1-1.

Luke Molyneux 6 - Poor first half where nothing really went his way. Improved after the restart, linking up well with Gibson once he came on and then providing a killer, classy assist for the winner.

Billy Sharp 7 - Game of precious few chances but took his big moment with a classy finish to restore parity.

Glenn Middleton 5 - Not his day. Too many overhit passes or moments where it just didn't come off. Fired past a post when well-placed first half. Hooked at break.

Substitutes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Gibson 7 (For Middleton 46) - Added plenty of energy and endeavour down the left flank in the second half.

Robbie Gotts 6 (For Clifton, 62) - Quiet display in his cameo.

Toyosi Olusanya 4 (For Sharp 81) - On for Sharp but biggest involvement was when he was carded after an off-the-ball incident with Demetriou.

Jay McGrath N/A (For Molyneux, 90) - On at the death.

Unused: Lawlor, Senior, Close, Crew, Ajayi

Attendance: 2,996.