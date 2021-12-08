Cook pleased with efforts of depleted Doncaster Rovers U18s after several players were called up for first team duty

Jack Goodman netted for Rovers U18s in defeat to Lincoln City. Picture: Heather King

Several second year scholars were called up for first team duty to bolster numbers available for the FA Cup tie with Mansfield Town.

The youth team were without their usual manager too, with Gary McSheffrey taking charge of the senior squad on a caretaker basis following the dismissal of Richie Wellens last week.

With Bobby Faulkner, Tavonga Kuleya, Dan Wilds, Corie Cole and Tom Henson all with the first team, Cook was forced into fielding no second year scholars and he drafted in several personnel from the U16s age group to face Lincoln City.

The Imps came from behind to take away with the points in a 2-1 triumph but Cook was largely pleased with what the afternoon produced.

Cook said: “With their absences, it meant we could introduce five U16 players into the squad, allowing them to gain valuable pitch experience.

“It was the first time our first year scholars had played without the experience of the second years in a competitive league game and I felt they stepped up to the occasion remarkably well.”

Defender Jak Whiting put in an assured performance which was also his first game wearing the captain’s armband and his vocal input helped keep Rovers’ back line organised throughout the 90 minutes.

Whiting and his defence were well insured with the inclusion of former Academy graduate Ben Bottomley who featured as an U19 player – permitted by EFL regulations – to help him gain some valuable game time while U18 keepers Luke Chadwick and Tom Chambers recover from injury.

Despite the strong defensive performance, as the weather conditions deteriorated in the second half with rain, hail and wind hammering down on Club Doncaster Sports Park Lincoln spun the game on its head and took the lead from two scrappy goals.

Prior to that point Rovers – watched on by McSheffrey – were 1-0 in front thanks to a 25th minute goal from Jack Goodman – who took his goal tally to eight so far this season for the youth team.

Cook added: “It is important that myself, staff and the players reflect on the lessons and experiences that they can take away with them from the game.”

