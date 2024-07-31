Rovers are hoping to seal promotion in 2024-25Rovers are hoping to seal promotion in 2024-25
Rovers are hoping to seal promotion in 2024-25

Contract expiry dates of every Doncaster Rovers player with clutch entering last 12 months - gallery

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 31st Jul 2024, 11:45 BST
Doncaster Rovers are building towards the new season, with just over a week until their curtain-raiser at home to Accrington Stanley.

Ahead of that first outing, we’ve taken a look at the contract situation at DN4 with seven new arrivals boosting Grant McCann’s squad over the summer.

Here is the expiry date of every first team player on Rovers’ books:

2025

1. Ian Lawlor

2025Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Loan deal, 2025

2. Teddy Sharman-Lowe

Loan deal, 2025Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
2025

3. Louis Jones

2025Photo: HOWARD ROE

Photo Sales
2025

4. Jake Oram

2025Photo: HOWARD ROE

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Grant McCann

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.