'Continue to ride the wave' - Seven-in-a-row Doncaster Rovers aim to keep momentum going

Grant McCann's side are on a seven-game winning streak, stretching back to last season.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann wants his team to continue to "ride the wave" of positivity for as long as possible.

Rovers welcome Wycombe Wanderers to the Eco-Power Stadium this weekend looking to build on a mightily impressive return to life in League One. Back-to-back wins over Exeter City and Mansfield Town means Rovers are one of just six teams with a 100 per cent record in the third tier.

The feelgood factor carried on in midweek when Rovers carried out a demolition job on Championship side Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup. McCann changed his entire starting XI and they posted a stunning performance as they swatted aside Rob Edwards' men 4-0.

That made it seven consecutive wins for Rovers in a run stretching back to last season - only Aston Villa in the top four leagues are on a par. Attentions now turn back to the league with a three-game sequence starting with Wycombe's visit before back-to-back road trips to Huddersfield and Port Vale.

"We just want to continue to ride this wave," McCann told the Free Press. "We will have a bump in the road, for sure, at some point. But it's about how we react to it.

"What I do know about these players is they won't get carried away with a win. They certainly won't get too deflated if we lose at some point - hopefully we don't, but we will!

"But when we do, we'll pick them up and we'll go again."

This Saturday's visitors Wycombe have lost both of their opening league encounters and earlier this week sold star striker Richard Kone to QPR.